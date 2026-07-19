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Donald Trump before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on July 17, 2026. Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images.

“Russiagate” was real, according to none other than Donald Trump and his administration.

Trump spent years dismissing allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. election to aid his presidential campaign, labeling it a “hoax.” And yet, now his administration has, seemingly unwittingly, admitted that Russia sought to meddle in the 2020 election to boost his failed reelection bid.

“President [Vladimir] Putin and senior Russian officials are overseeing efforts by proxies… to spread claims about former Vice President [Joe] Biden as well as Ukrainian politicians and alleged Ukrainian influence in the 2016 election,” reads a declassified National Intelligence Council document published by Trump’s administration on Thursday.

The White House released documents focused on “Election Integrity,” as Trump delivered a primetime national address alleging foreign election interference. And in the trove were documents that countered the president’s own years-long claims questioning intelligence reports indicating that Russia attempted to interfere in U.S. politics specifically on his behalf.