Between the mass deportations, the attacks on free speech, and the open defiance of the Supreme Court, it’s clear that Donald Trump’s “tyrannical machine” is in full swing in the US. But despite how high the stakes are, Trump and Republicans have been met with virtually no resistance from the Democratic Party.

That’s what former members of Congress Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman say in their latest episode of “Bowman & Bush,” where the two share never-before-told stories about their time in Congress and give honest insight into what really happens behind the curtain in DC.

In their conversation, Cori and Jamaal discuss how Democrats have sabotaged their own party, why leaders like Chuck Schumer are capitulating to Trump, and explain just how high the stakes are with Trump back in power.

“We're here right now because Democrats didn't do enough to stop Trump,” Cori says.

Jamaal adds: “This is a party that eats its own in favor of big money and special interests.”

Jamaal shares what it felt like to be censured by his own party – and what it says about the Democrats; the two reveal how party leaders stopped each of them from leading on certain issues; how they were “served up on a platter” to special interests; and what exactly the party could be doing differently (creating leverage, for one thing). They also praise Jamie Raskin, Barbara Lee, and even David Hogg’s latest initiative.

This is the most candid and revelatory discussion about the current state of the Democratic Party you’ll find online.

