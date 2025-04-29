Zeteo

Zeteo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MM's avatar
MM
3h

DNC old Guard need to go. DNC no longer belongs to establishment Democrates, especially the ones owned by Big money.

Bernie and other progressive is the only way forward that will address the massive inequality and wealth Gap.

Remove big money from Politics. Is the only way DNC will get its credibility back.

Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
3hEdited

It’s the Uniparty. Try looking at what the Democrats are doing, and not doing, through that lens. Things will make a lot more sense. The most important step is how to get past this Uniparty to something that works for all of us!

