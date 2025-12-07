Have you read our politics newsletter, ‘First Draft’? It will go behind the paywall starting Monday, Dec. 8. If you’re not already a paid subscriber, upgrade today to get full access to all of Zeteo’s content, including ‘First Draft.’

Donald Trump at the Kennedy Center on Dec. 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo by Michael Regan/FIFA/Getty Images.

Donald Trump’s official National Security Strategy document pledges to control migration and limit “destabilizing population flows,” rails against “civilizational erasure” in Europe, and celebrates “the growing influence of patriotic European parties.”

On Thursday night, the Trump administration released the public-facing version of this long-awaited NSS document, designed to spell out the president’s vision for the world and the USA’s place in it – and the pages closely match Zeteo’s previous reporting about what the National Security Strategy would ultimately look like: one of White House adviser Stephen Miller’s furthest-right fantasies.

Weeks ago, Zeteo revealed that the draft of Trump’s then-hidden NSS leaned heavily on anti-migrant, culture-war hysteria and displayed a fixation on forging alliances with far-right European political parties. The draft papers – for what was ostensibly a national-security document – obsessed over the idea of so-called traditional families, and over the supposed “erasure” of Western European “culture.” Unsurprisingly, as Zeteo reported last month, the draft NSS was essentially ghost-written in part by Miller, Trump’s top policy architect.

But some government officials who had seen the pages told us they were stunned by the substance and tone of the document, with one federal staffer saying last month that it reminded them of “fascist internet trolls getting worked up about something they saw on Twitter.” The public document delivers on that description, and then some. The Trump NSS document yearns for the “restoration and reinvigoration of American spiritual and cultural health,” an “America that cherishes its past glories and its heroes,” and “growing numbers of strong, traditional families that raise healthy children.”