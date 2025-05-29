Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane Lee's avatar
Diane Lee
1h

This new information is very upsetting. Our elected officials are plotting against students & professionals for exercising their rights to free speech....this should not be happening in America 🥺😞

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr. Jamil Zeinab's avatar
Dr. Jamil Zeinab
33m

This is very upsetting and shows that the state department was outsourced to Zionist and foreign agents of Israel. I am saddened that our government agencies and universities are used to appease Zionists and genociders.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture