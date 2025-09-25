Trump speaks at the UN General Assembly on Sept. 23, 2025. Photo by Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

In his rambling, incoherent, self-congratulatory speech to the United Nations on Tuesday, one particular “braggadocious” claim from Donald J. Trump stood out from the rest:

“I ended seven wars, and in all cases, they were raging, with countless thousands of people being killed. This includes Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the Congo and Rwanda – a vicious, violent war that was – Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

He has been making this claim for a while in his brazen and desperate attempt to win a Nobel Peace Prize.

The US State Department even put out this image on its Twitter account, in the wake of his UN address:

You have to admire the message discipline, but it’s all BS. It is, in fact, demonstrably untrue. Here are the facts:

CAMBODIA AND THAILAND

Cambodia and Thailand were at war, and Trump did indeed help secure a ceasefire. But the two countries have accused each other of ceasefire violations ever since. So Trump didn’t quite end that war, or address the root causes of the conflict.

KOSOVO AND SERBIA

Kosovo and Serbia were not at war. No shots were fired. No bombs were dropped. No territory was seized. So Trump didn’t end that war, as there was no war to begin with.

CONGO AND RWANDA

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda have been at war for decades, a brutal and vicious war, but their conflict still isn’t over. In June, the two countries signed a peace agreement in the White House that Trump called a “glorious triumph” – but it did not include the Rwandan-backed M23 rebel group responsible for so much of the violence. According to the UN, more than 300 civilians, including women and children, were killed in the DRC in July alone. So Trump did not end that war.

PAKISTAN AND INDIA

Pakistan and India did have a four-day conflict in May, which came to an end with a ceasefire. While Pakistan credited Trump for the ceasefire and then nominated him for a Nobel Peace Prize (the day before he illegally attacked Iran!), India has repeatedly rejected Trump’s claim that he ended the conflict as “baseless.” So Trump can’t take credit for ending that war.

ISRAEL AND IRAN

Israel and Iran were at war for 12 days in June. Trump may have pressured the two sides into a ceasefire, but he was also the person who, as one Israeli official put it to Axios, gave a “clear US green light” to Israel to attack the Islamic Republic in the first place. Trump not only blessed Israel’s bombing of Iran, but he then bombed Iran himself. So how on Earth does he get credit for ending a war he helped start and then participated in?

EGYPT AND ETHIOPIA

Egypt and Ethiopia, yes, have a long-standing dispute over a dam on the River Nile. But, no, the two countries were not at war. Again, no shots were fired. No bombs were dropped. No territory was seized. Oh, and their water dispute remains unresolved. So Trump didn’t end that war, as yet again, there was no war to begin with.

ARMENIA AND AZERBAIJAN

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been in a decades-long war. And Trump does deserve credit for bringing the leaders of these two countries to the White House in August to sign a peace deal. However, neither side has since ratified that peace deal, and Azerbaijan continues to insist that Armenia amend its constitution to remove references to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, which would almost certainly be rejected by Armenian voters. So Trump has maybe ended the war between these two nations, but then again, maybe he hasn’t! Also, the “president of peace” has since confused Armenia with Albania and called Azerbaijan “Aber-baijan.”

