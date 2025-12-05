Have you read our morning politics newsletter, ‘First Draft’? Currently, anyone can access it, but it will go behind the paywall starting next Monday, Dec. 8. If you’re not already a paid subscriber, upgrade today to get full access to all of Zeteo’s content, including ‘First Draft.’

Donald Trump at a cabinet meeting on Dec. 2, 2025. Photo by Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post/Getty Images.

In recent weeks, Donald Trump has repeatedly fumed about how the mainstream press is – according to one Trump adviser who discussed the matter with him – back on “this bullshit again” about the elderly president’s health, visibly declining energy, and questionable mental acuity.

Sources close to Trump in and out of the administration tell Zeteo that media coverage of his health, age, and brain consistently infuriates the president in ways most other issues – save for the Jeffrey Epstein scandal – simply do not nowadays. Trump will fixate on the offending news outlet or coverage for several days.

“He is sensitive to being compared, even if not explicitly, to Sleepy Joe,” says another Trump adviser, referring to the president’s nickname for his successor-turned-predecessor, Joe Biden. “Especially if it’s coming from a reporter he already hates.”