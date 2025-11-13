Donald Trump as he walks to board Air Force One on Nov. 5, 2025. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images.

The confidential drafting process for Donald Trump’s still-unpublished National Security Strategy, laying out the president’s vision for the world, has stunned some in government who’ve seen the pages so far. A federal staffer tells Zeteo that one version of the draft they saw reminded them of “fascist internet trolls getting worked up about something they saw on Twitter.”

The months-long interagency drafting process is running well behind schedule. But according to three sources with knowledge of the matter and another person briefed on it, the draft of Trump’s new global strategic vision is loaded with sections that read as if they were conceived in one of White House policy architect Stephen Miller’s most hyper-nationalist wet dreams.

“An NSS is not supposed to look like this,” one of the sources says bluntly.