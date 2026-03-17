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Mark S.'s avatar
Mark S.
1h

Impeachment is a kindness.

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Paul Bourdon's avatar
Paul Bourdon
1h

“The essential act of war is destruction, not necessarily of human lives, but of the products of human labour. War is a way of shattering to pieces, or pouring into the stratosphere, or sinking into the depths of the sea, materials which might otherwise be used to make the masses too comfortable, and hence, in the long run, too intelligent. Even when weapons of war are not actually destroyed, their manufacture is still a convenient way of expending labour power without producing anything that can be consumed.”

― George Orwell, 1984

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