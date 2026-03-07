Donald Trump during a roundtable at the White House on March 6, 2026. Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images.

Since last weekend, when Donald Trump commenced his latest war, we here at Zeteo have been noting to ourselves that the United States has now fully entered the “Drive-By Shooting Era” of US foreign policy.

The Trump-Vance administration’s actions around the globe don’t feel like those of a functioning government in a healthy democracy, but rather those of addled suburban teens playing ‘Grand Theft Auto: Vice City,’ or “GTA,” cackling hysterically and chugging gallons of Pepsi as they mow down stretches of civilians during the video game’s many sequences of drive-by mayhem and mass murder.

Team Trump seems to have spent disturbingly little time considering the inevitable and disastrous economic consequences that its war on Iran would bring. Still, we did not necessarily expect the Trump White House would actually post a ‘Grand Theft Auto’ meme to tout the airstrikes being conducted as part of its illegal, shambolic war on the Islamic Republic, as it did on Friday – just days after using footage from the game ‘Call of Duty’ in a similar manner. The White House separately posted a culturally illiterate, fascist war meme using clips from the films ‘Braveheart,’ ‘Gladiator,’ and ‘Tropic Thunder,’ among others.

The White House is childishly pumping out these excruciatingly unfunny fascist memes to entertain its far-right staffers and acutely racist YouTubers at a time when the dead bodies are piling up on all sides, and as the financial carnage from Trump’s illegal war explodes – and threatens to plunge the global economy into a full-blown crisis, in an election year.

None of this should come as a surprise, given how deeply stupid the fashy MAGAheads in power are, and how desperately they want to be seen as “gangster” and badass. Yet, even our increasingly feeble president – who eagerly touted low gas prices at his State of the Union address last week – should have understood full well that attacking Iran was certain to spike oil prices.