Donald Trump speaks to reporters prior to departing the White House on Jan. 27, 2026.

Like many others, I’ve waited 10 years to see Republican politicians turn on Donald Trump. I probably never will.

But two murders in broad daylight by Trump’s masked paramilitaries in Minnesota have at least illuminated the possibility. The swath of Americans pushing back has broadened. Even if their depraved president still terrifies them, elected Republicans feel it.

You can tell by their cautious calls for investigating Alex Pretti’s execution and hearings on Capitol Hill, their complaints that subordinates have given Trump “bad advice,” their bristling at suggestions that Pretti deserved it for exercising his Second Amendment right to carry a holstered gun.

Definitely not a break. Hairline fractures, maybe?