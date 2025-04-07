Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
11
19

‘Toxic Nostalgia’: Nobel Laureate on Why Trump Is Pissing Off the World

Paul Krugman joins Mehdi to discuss the ramifications of Trump’s trade wars and the impact of tariffs on the global economy.
Mehdi Hasan
and
Paul Krugman
Apr 07, 2025
11
19
Share
Transcript

The stock market is in freefall after Donald Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs, which financial experts are warning could cost consumers thousands of dollars each year. Who better to break down the ramifications of Trump’s trade wars than Nobel laureate, economist, bestselling author, and columnist Paul Krugman? He joins Mehdi for an urgent discussion on Substack Live.

If you put tariffs high enough, you will shut down world trade, and if there’s no trade, then you can’t have a trade deficit. But the cost is enormous,” Krugman tells Mehdi. “So the idea that this is going to work out beneficially to the United States is madness.”

Watch the full conversation above to hear Mehdi and Paul Krugman discuss just how bad the trade wars can get, the impact of tariffs on the US auto industry and consumer goods, and what Trump’s madness is supposed to achieve.

If you appreciate the work Zeteo does, and if you value independent journalism, please do consider donating to Zeteo or becoming a paid subscriber.

In case you missed them, here are some of our latest stories:

'We Are Governed by Morons': Mehdi and Molly Jong-Fast on Trump, Tariffs, and Terrible People

'We Are Governed by Morons': Mehdi and Molly Jong-Fast on Trump, Tariffs, and Terrible People

Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan
·
Apr 6
Read full story
This Week in Democracy – Week 11: Trump ‘Not Joking’ About a Third Term

This Week in Democracy – Week 11: Trump ‘Not Joking’ About a Third Term

Team Zeteo
·
Apr 5
Read full story
Zeteo
Zeteo
Authors
Paul Krugman
Writes Paul Krugman Subscribe
Mehdi Hasan
Recent Posts
Mehdi Debunks Vance’s Immigration Lies
  Team Zeteo
‘The Great Lie of Liberal Democracy’: Yanis Varoufakis on Big Tech, Political Power, and Fascism
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Mehdi Unloads About ‘The Shitshow’ We’re In
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
‘AIPAC Is Israel First and That Is Dangerous’: Former Biden Officials Speak Out
  Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan
‘Truly Chilling’: Mehdi on Trump’s Crackdown on Free Speech
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Why Chuck Schumer Caved to Trump and Musk
  Team Zeteo
Musk vs Trump Team: Who Will Come Out On Top?
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo