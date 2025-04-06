'We Are Governed by Morons': Mehdi and Molly Jong-Fast on Trump, Tariffs, and Terrible People

Mehdi was in New York this past week, and he was joined in the studio for a fascinating and wide-ranging conversation by none other than Molly Jong-Fast, acclaimed author, host of the ‘Fast Politics’ podcast, and a special correspondent for Vanity Fair.

You might find this to be a cathartic conversation as Mehdi and Molly unleash on the idiocy of the Trump tariffs - and the Trump administration in general.

“We are governed by morons,” says Mehdi, “and we are in an episode of ‘Idiocracy.’”

“I feel that the thing that got us the most furious was the stupid, right?” responds Molly. “I mean, I'm offended by the racism, I'm offended by the xenophobia, but the thing that keeps me up at night is the moronics. Like, none of this works, right? The math on this does not work.”

The two of them also address the deficiencies in the modern, cautious, elderly Democratic Party.

“The fundamental problem with Democrats, and this is not all of them, but with the older generation, is they can't get online,” argues Molly. “They can't do a Substack.”

She believes the next Democratic presidential candidate has to be a master of messaging and has to be “someone who is gonna go out and do every interview and every podcast.”

If you’re a paid subscriber, please do watch the full 20-minute conversation above to hear Mehdi and Molly Jong-Fast’s fun and passionate political discussion, in which they also tackle the failures of the mainstream media and Molly gives her prediction as to which Trump sycophant in his current cabinet will be fired soon and then write a tell-all book.

