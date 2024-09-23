“To Destroy An Entire Place, An Entire People, is Never Justified”

Dear subscribers,

“Were Israel’s actions in the Gaza war justified?”

That was the question posed at the debate hosted by the organization ‘Open to Debate’ in New York on Saturday evening, in front of a live audience of more than 500 people.

I was onstage against former Israeli government spokesperson (and gaslighter-in-chief) Eylon Levy, and I didn’t hold back, pointing out his long list of lies on Israel’s behalf. I also went through the kids killed, the ‘safe zones’ violated, the aid trucks blocked, and the torture and rape of Palestinian detainees. How could any of that be justified, I asked Levy, again and again. Unsurprisingly, he had no answer whatsoever and even insisted Israel owed no explanation to anyone for its (illegal) actions in Gaza. (At one point, he hilariously pretended not to be able to hear me.)

Zeteo subscribers can be the first to watch my opening remarks from the debate, which we have released above. And paid subscribers can join the discussion and leave their feedback in the comments below.

Thank you also to all of you Zeteo subscribers who turned up in person to join the live audience at the New York Society for Ethical Culture in Manhattan on Saturday. Your hearty applause and support for me on the night was much appreciated!

I’m told that ‘Open to Debate’ plan to release the full debate video online in the coming days but, in the meantime, we here at Zeteo have been releasing short clips from the debate on both our Twitter and Instagram pages.

Finally, let me say this: Free Palestine!

Thanks,

Mehdi