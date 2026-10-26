This Congresswoman Says Democrats Should Do ‘Everything’ to Investigate AIPAC

After watching Zeteo’s new documentary, ‘Night Flower: Inside AIPAC’s Fight for Influence,’ which pulls back the curtain on the pro-Israel lobby, Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.) says Democrats “should be doing everything in our power” if they regain control of Congress to investigate whether AIPAC should register as a foreign agent.

In this special, live edition of ‘Mehdi Unfiltered,’ Ramirez discusses the growing support for her bill to block weapons to Israel, whether Gaza and AIPAC will be litmus tests in the 2028 Democratic presidential primaries, and how the lobbying group’s fading influence has forced it into operating “in the shadows.”

“We’re about to welcome the largest pro-peace, anti-AIPAC Congress,” Ramirez tells Mehdi, and warns, “We’re going to destroy their ability to continue to destroy our world.”

During the interview, Ramirez also discusses her new bill to abolish ICE and Customs and Border Protection. The ‘Reimaging Safety Act’ would also replace the Department of Homeland Security with a new Department of Community Safety.

“Getting rid of ICE is not enough because you have to get rid of the agency that is the poison that has made it possible,” Ramirez says.

Paid subscribers can watch the full interview above, while free subscribers can watch a one-minute preview. Consider upgrading your subscription to never hit a Zeteo paywall again!

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