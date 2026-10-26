Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

This Congresswoman Says Democrats Should Do ‘Everything’ to Investigate AIPAC

Rep. Delia Ramirez spoke with Mehdi at the Chicago premiere of Zeteo’s new documentary, ‘Night Flower.’ Watch her react to the film and discuss her bills to block weapons to Israel and abolish ICE.
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Paid

After watching Zeteo’s new documentary, Night Flower: Inside AIPAC’s Fight for Influence,’ which pulls back the curtain on the pro-Israel lobby, Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.) says Democrats “should be doing everything in our power” if they regain control of Congress to investigate whether AIPAC should register as a foreign agent.

In this special, live edition of ‘Mehdi Unfiltered,’ Ramirez discusses the growing support for her bill to block weapons to Israel, whether Gaza and AIPAC will be litmus tests in the 2028 Democratic presidential primaries, and how the lobbying group’s fading influence has forced it into operating “in the shadows.”

We’re about to welcome the largest pro-peace, anti-AIPAC Congress,” Ramirez tells Mehdi, and warns, “We’re going to destroy their ability to continue to destroy our world.”

Night Flower: Inside AIPAC's Fight For Influence

*WATCH OUR NEW AIPAC DOCUMENTARY* Zeteo Pulls Back the Curtain on the Pro-Israel Lobby

Team Zeteo
·
Oct 21
*WATCH OUR NEW AIPAC DOCUMENTARY* Zeteo Pulls Back the Curtain on the Pro-Israel Lobby

‘Night Flower: Inside AIPAC’s Fight for Influence’ examines evidence that raises questions about whether AIPAC’s relationship with the Israeli government should require the organization to register as a foreign agent under U.S. law.

Watch now

During the interview, Ramirez also discusses her new bill to abolish ICE and Customs and Border Protection. The ‘Reimaging Safety Act’ would also replace the Department of Homeland Security with a new Department of Community Safety.

Getting rid of ICE is not enough because you have to get rid of the agency that is the poison that has made it possible,” Ramirez says.

Paid subscribers can watch the full interview above, while free subscribers can watch a one-minute preview. Consider upgrading your subscription to never hit a Zeteo paywall again!

Share

Check out more from Zeteo:

Lula’s Incredible Comeback Shows How Democrats Can Win in 2028

Lula’s Incredible Comeback Shows How Democrats Can Win in 2028

Alonso Gurmendi
·
4:11 PM
Read full story
A Genocide Was Committed in Sudan’s El Fasher. A Year Later, Survivors Recount the Horrors

A Genocide Was Committed in Sudan’s El Fasher. A Year Later, Survivors Recount the Horrors

Eisa dafalla
·
12:02 AM
Read full story
The Number 1 Myth about Zionism, Debunked

The Number 1 Myth about Zionism, Debunked

Zachary Foster
·
Oct 23
Read full story

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Zeteo · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture