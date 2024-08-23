Playback speed
The Post-Kamala Speech Town Hall Q&A

Mehdi, Prem Thakker, and Kat Abughazaleh debrief Gaza, Trump, sexism and race in the now Democratic presidential nominee's speech at the DNC.
Team Zeteo
and
Mehdi Hasan
Aug 23, 2024
Share
Transcript

CHICAGO – In this on-location Town Hall Q&A at the Democratic National Convention, Mehdi, political correspondent Prem Thakker and contributor Kat Abughazaleh sit down after Kamala Harris’ speech to dissect her remarks (from Gaza and Israel to Trump and more)… and everything that came before it, including the DNC’s controversial decision to not allow a Palestinian speaker in the lineup of speakers. They also responded to questions from the live Zoom audience made up of paid subscribers.

Kat and Prem spent much of the night before at the Uncommitted movement’s sit-in protesting the DNC’s decision, and they talk about how it all went down behind-the-scenes when the DNC made the call. The three also discuss their takeaways from the week and lament about how little sleep they’ve all had. (We’re surprised they made it to the Town Hall!)

Some quotes:

There's still 73 days. Things change so much in 28 days.

40,000 people dead is a very low bar to clear.

Obviously we've seen the personality cult of Trump. No party is immune from being a cult of personality.

I do hope the Uncommitted folks keep the pressure up.”

She has a chance to not F*$# this up!

We’re all super tired.”

Give it a watch above.

Hundreds of paid subscribers logged on for the conversation and sent in their questions – thank you all for joining and stay tuned for the next one!

Mehdi Hasan
Team Zeteo
