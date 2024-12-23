Take a Look Back at the First Year of Zeteo

What a year it’s been.

Since Zeteo launched in April, we’ve covered Israel’s ongoing genocidal campaign in Gaza, as well as the 2024 US presidential election that saw Donald Trump secure a second term in the White House. We’ve also covered the latest in world politics in countries like the UK, Pakistan, Lebanon, Syria, Sudan, and Malaysia.

In our first year, we featured a wide range of interviews with big names like John Legend, Hasan Minhaj, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Piers Morgan, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Imran Khan (from inside of prison!), Michael Moore, and, most recently, Huda Kattan.

In just eight months, Zeteo has become one of the top five US politics news publications on Substack. We’ve also surpassed 600,000 subscribers on our YouTube channel. Our podcast, ‘We’re Not Kidding,’ won Best Live Podcast Recording and Best New Podcast at the Signal Awards this fall, and was included on The Guardian UK’s reader’s list of ‘Favourite Podcasts of 2024.’ We’ve also been profiled in the Washington Post and The New York Times among others.

But we could not have accomplished any of this without your help.

It’s thanks to you, our loyal subscribers, that Zeteo has made its mark on the media landscape, globally, in 2024.

With an action-packed 2025 on the horizon, we need your continued support, your financial support, to continue holding the powerful to account and telling stories that mainstream media prefer to ignore. After watching our ‘Best of 2024’ video above, if you’re a free subscriber, we hope you will make your New Year’s resolution to upgrade to a very affordable paid subscription to Zeteo.

And if you’re already a paid subscriber, consider this an extra ‘thank you’ from us and do please leave your comments below on who you enjoyed watching most on Zeteo in 2024 – and who we should try and book in 2025!