‘Swampy Thing to Do’: Thomas Massie Tells Prem His GOP Colleagues Are Hiding and Aren’t Actually Releasing the Epstein Files

Prem went to Capitol Hill to speak to Massie and survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse.
Prem Thakker's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Prem Thakker
and
Team Zeteo
Sep 03, 2025
4
39
Share

On Wednesday, survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s abuse, some of whom were speaking out for the first time, gathered on Capitol Hill with Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to rally behind the members’ push to release the Epstein Files.

Khanna and Massie are leading an effort to force a House vote on their bill to compel the Justice Department to release all the files. Democrats widely support the effort, but the coalition needs at least two more Republicans to get behind it.

Republicans, meanwhile, passed a largely symbolic bill Wednesday that expresses support for the already-ongoing House Oversight Committee investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. On Tuesday, the Committee released thousands of files related to Epstein – most of which were already in the public domain.

The Trump White House has warned that it will view anyone who supports Khanna and Massie’s effort as committing a “hostile act” against them.

On Wednesday, Prem went to Capitol Hill to interview the survivors and Massie, and he also questioned Massie’s far-right Republican colleague, Rep. Randy Fine, about the clash between the bipartisan, survivor-supported effort and the Republican-led symbolic but empty one. Watch it all above.

Have a tip for Prem? Send via email or Signal (premthakker.35).

