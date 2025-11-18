Israel Punishes a Rape Whistleblower But Embraces the Alleged Rapist Soldiers

Video footage of rape is now “blood libel” against the ‘most moral army in the world.’

That’s what Israel Katz and Bezalel Smotrich – two top officials in the US-funded Israeli government – have to say about the leaked footage showing Israeli soldiers allegedly raping a Palestinian detainee brutally in the infamous Sde Teiman prison camp.

The soldiers, meanwhile, were welcomed to court this week with cheers of “you are heroes” and “we love you”!

This narrative comes as Israeli officials seek to punish ex-chief military advocate Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi for leaking the footage last year. The military prosecutor resigned several weeks ago, after admitting she approved a leak of the footage. The admission has set off a sweeping onslaught against the former military official, as the government accuses her of tarnishing the reputation of the Israeli military.

The Sde Teiman prison camp is at the center of an array of Israeli prison facilities host to unaccountable soldiers who have long allegedly tortured and abused Palestinian detainees – thousands of people kidnapped with no sense of due process.

After the footage was leaked last year, and a handful of soldiers were charged, a mob of Israeli settlers and lawmakers invaded a military base and military court in support of the soldiers who allegedly raped the Palestinian detainee.

And now, a year later, as Prem explains, soldiers who allegedly committed the assault are being hailed and protected, while the military official who showed the world the assault is being prosecuted.

