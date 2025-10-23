This British Conservative Is Calling Out the UK’s Support for Israel

In his new book, Complicit: Britain’s Role in the Destruction of Gaza, longtime journalist, broadcaster, and author Peter Oborne paints a powerful indictment of how both the “cross-party cartel” of Conservative and Labour parties aligned in their backing of Israel’s genocide and the “bloodstained” British media helped sustain that support.



During a wide-ranging interview with Mehdi, Oborne discusses the UK government ignoring Netanyahu’s war crimes, the media’s attacks on protesters, and the influence of the pro-Israel lobby in Britain.

“I don’t think that people understand that Palestinians are human beings,” he tells Mehdi. “I think they think that they are just objects.”

Oborne also talks about the Maccabi football controversy and the media’s “compulsive urge” to push a narrative “which always presents Muslims in an especially bad light.”

Paid subscribers can watch the full conversation above to hear Oborne discuss David Cameron’s threat to the ICC chief prosecutor, former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s history of calling out Israeli violations, and explain that, despite facing backlash for his coverage of Israel, “the job of a journalist is to tell what you see as the truth as best you can.”

