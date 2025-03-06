‘Oligarchy and Kakistocracy': Paul Krugman on the Trump Administration

Is the US on a path towards a recession? What is the impact of Trump’s tariffs? Will DOGE cuts have an effect on the real economy? And what can you do to prepare for MAGA’s disastrous policies with allies and neighbors? Big questions require bright minds to answer them, and we are lucky that at Zeteo we can call on some of the brightest.

In this latest Substack Live, Mehdi is joined by the Nobel Prize winning economist and former New York Times columnist Paul Krugman. The two go into detail about the repercussions of Trump’s tariff policies, DOGE’s path of destruction, what the Democrats should be doing, but aren’t, and of course, what is wrong with the media nowadays.

If you are a paid subscriber, you can watch the full Substack Live above to hear Mehdi and Krugman explain what a kakistocracy is, and what he believes are “the scariest words in the English language” right now. (Hint, it involves SpaceX and Musk).

Free subscribers can watch an 8-minute preview. Consider becoming a paid subscriber today to watch the full interview.

