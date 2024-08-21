Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
28

Obama or Biden? We Asked DNC Attendees Who They Prefer

Live on the ground in Chicago with Prem Thakker.
Prem Thakker
Aug 21, 2024
28
Share
Transcript

CHICAGO - Today, former two-term President Barack Obama addresses the Democratic National Convention. Yesterday, outgoing President Joe Biden delivered a speech that sounded as much a defense of his own record in office, as it did a vision of the future of the Democratic Party.

So who do grassroots Democrats themselves prefer? Obama or Biden? Who was the better president, domestically, in their eyes?

In Chicago, at the Convention, I asked them. Watch the video above and, if you’re a paid subscriber to Zeteo, leave your own answers to the question in the comments below.

28 Comments
Zeteo
Zeteo
Authors
Prem Thakker
Recent Posts
200 Days and Still No Justice for Hind
  Prem Thakker
Israel Is Daring Iran and Hezbollah to Retaliate, Says Former State Department Official
  Team Zeteo
Biden’s Plan to Reform a ‘Rogue Supreme Court’
  Prem Thakker
“It's About Revenge”: Former Israeli Hamas Negotiator on War in Gaza
  Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan
Who Should Be the Democrats' Vice-Presidential Candidate?
  Prem Thakker
Breaking News Town Hall: Biden Quits, What's Next?
  Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan
Watch Mehdi vs Piers Morgan on the Trump Assassination Attempt
  Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan