Obama or Biden? We Asked DNC Attendees Who They Prefer

CHICAGO - Today, former two-term President Barack Obama addresses the Democratic National Convention. Yesterday, outgoing President Joe Biden delivered a speech that sounded as much a defense of his own record in office, as it did a vision of the future of the Democratic Party.

So who do grassroots Democrats themselves prefer? Obama or Biden? Who was the better president, domestically, in their eyes?

In Chicago, at the Convention, I asked them. Watch the video above and, if you’re a paid subscriber to Zeteo, leave your own answers to the question in the comments below.