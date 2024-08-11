My Sunday Request: Please Watch and Share Our New Zeteo Documentary

Dear Friends,

“Watch this documentary and see Israel” - Gideon Levy, Haaretz columnist

This weekend, I have one simple question and one simple request for all of you.

Here’s my question: have you watched our new documentary, ‘Israel’s Reel Extremism,’ which we released on Thursday?

We need the biggest, broadest possible audience for this film, which reveals - especially through exclusive interviews with some of the Israeli soldiers behind those shocking social media posts from Gaza - just how far to the right Israeli society has moved in recent years and, especially, in the wake of the Oct. 7th attacks. This was a film proposal from Basement Films that was rejected by major TV networks in both the United States and the UK until, that is, Zeteo decided to take it on.

‘Israel’s Reel Extremism’ has been called “extraordinary” (author Naomi Klein), “a must watch” (Israeli genocide scholar Omer Bartov) and “required viewing” (peace activist Lara Friedman).

- Mehdi