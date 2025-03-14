Musk vs Trump Team: Who Will Come Out On Top?

Tensions in the White House are growing between billionaire Elon Musk and Trump’s cabinet, as Musk not only continues to fire thousands of federal employees, but also continues to treat the cabinet, “like messenger boys.”

That’s according to investigative political journalist Tara Palmeri, who recently launched her own Substack, ‘The Red Letter’. Palmeri joined Mehdi for a Substack Live to discuss President Donald Trump and Musk’s unusual relationship, as well as the cabinet’s tense relationship with the billionaire.

Palmeri tells Mehdi that there is a “myriad of feelings towards Elon Musk. They hate him, they loathe him, they think he’s a weirdo… and they’re also terrified of him.”

Watch the full conversation to hear Mehdi and Palmeri talk about Musk and Trump’s unusual relationship, how Musk’s cutting of government agencies is wreaking havoc, and whether or not Musk and Trump are bound to have a falling out.