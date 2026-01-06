Zeteo

Mehdi Proves in 60 Seconds That the Right Loves Fraudsters… When They’re Not Somali

Watch Mehdi’s latest 60-second rant.
Mehdi Hasan
Jan 06, 2026

Mehdi kicks off the year in fifth gear as he breaks down the right’s blatant racism towards Somalis in 60 seconds.

While MAGA and its loyalists scramble to find fraud where it isn’t, Mehdi brings receipts of the instances of fraud that not only stared them in the face, but that the sitting US president pardoned or made go away. The only difference? They weren’t Somali.

DON’T MISS:

A special LIVE in-person event: Join Mehdi, Swin, Joy Reid, Jim Acosta, Sarah Matthews, Miles Taylor, and another special guest tbc for a powerful evening at the Howard Theatre in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026!

Click HERE for tickets

Get your tickets HERE.

User's avatar

© 2026 Zeteo
