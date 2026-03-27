Donald Trump at the White House on March 26, 2026. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

“I can change my mind in seconds.”

That’s what Donald Trump told Fox’s Brian Kilmeade during a March 13 interview about the US-Israeli war in Iran.

Over the past four weeks, the president has failed to articulate a coherent basis for launching his illegal war. He can’t present a consistent message when it comes to the threat Iran supposedly posed, whether the war is “very complete” or just beginning, and if he’s going to “obliterate” Iran or make a deal with its leadership.

We combed through Trump’s interviews, press conference transcripts, and Truth Social posts to spotlight some of the many contradictions that this erratic president has made since the start of the war. Here’s what we found:

What Was the Alleged Threat?

Saturday, Feb. 28

“I think there was a threat. Had we not done Midnight Hammer, which was one of the greatest things country has ever done, we would’ve been faced with a nuclear weapon within a month – we would have been faced with a very powerful nuclear weapon within a month.”

“And then they were trying to build back… They would’ve had in a fairly short period of time some very fairly big nuclear capacity and we were not going to put up with that.”

- Trump to Rachel Scott, ABC News

Sunday, March 1

“If we didn’t do that, they would have had a nuclear weapon within two weeks. And then all of this would not have been possible.”

- Trump to Fox



Monday, March 9

“If we waited three days, I believe we would have been attacked.”

- Trump to Fox