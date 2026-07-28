Pictured from top left: Brad Lander, Claire Valdez, Chris Rabb, Darializa Avila Chevalier, Adam Hamawy, and Melat Kiros. Photos via Getty Images.

In primary elections across the United States this year, progressive outsiders have defeated moderates and centrists and dethroned multiple incumbents.

The Democratic Socialists of America, Justice Democrats, and a burgeoning ecosystem of progressive and labor organizations have played large roles in spurring the political upheaval in the 2026 midterm elections. And U.S. support for Israel amid its genocide in Gaza has been a key issue undergirding every race.

This year’s primary season isn’t over yet, but there’s a number of new progressive and leftists who are all but guaranteed to join Congress this fall, after winning in safe blue districts.

Here’s a look at the new coalition headed to Washington: