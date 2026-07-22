Everything You Need to Know About the U.S. Criminal Case Against Nicolás Maduro
The ousted Venezuelan president and his wife, Cilia Flores, are expected to return to court in New York tomorrow. Let Zeteo catch you up!
Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, former National Assembly President Cilia Flores, are expected back in U.S. court Wednesday as they face criminal prosecution over their alleged participation in a decades-long drug trafficking operation.
This hearing comes just six months after Donald Trump’s administration kidnapped Maduro and Flores in Venezuela as part of an unprecedented regime change operation, setting the stage for a lengthy and complicated legal battle ahead.
But what, exactly, are they accused of? Were their arrests even legal? And why are they being tried by the U.S.?
Here’s what you need to know: