Nicolas Maduro is seen in handcuffs after landing at a Manhattan helipad on Jan. 5, 2026 in New York City. Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images.

Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, former National Assembly President Cilia Flores, are expected back in U.S. court Wednesday as they face criminal prosecution over their alleged participation in a decades-long drug trafficking operation.

This hearing comes just six months after Donald Trump’s administration kidnapped Maduro and Flores in Venezuela as part of an unprecedented regime change operation, setting the stage for a lengthy and complicated legal battle ahead.

But what, exactly, are they accused of? Were their arrests even legal? And why are they being tried by the U.S.?

Here’s what you need to know: