Kamala Harris’ Book Tour Isn’t Going Well — Her (Fake) Ghostwriter Explains Why

Kamala Harris, the former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee, has been all over cable news the past few weeks promoting her new book, 107 Days, about what really happened during the 2024 election. Though unfortunately, the book tour has not been going well.

In his newest satirical video, Zeteo’s Frank Cappello assumes the role of Harris’ ghostwriter on her new political memoir. He explains the book’s strategy for blame shifting, moralizing, and history revising, as part of a larger project to make Harris appear like an honest broker who simply didn’t have enough time to defeat Donald Trump.

Does the book accomplish its goals? Check out the video above to find out.

