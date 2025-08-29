Is Cory Booker For Real? We Asked His (Fake) Political Consultant

If you’ve been following the exploits of Sen. Cory Booker during the second Donald Trump administration, you know that the high-profile Democrat is ready for a fight. Or at least he *says* that he’s ready for a fight.

Since January, the New Jersey senator has broken the Senate floor speech record after speaking for 25 hours straight; forcefully criticized Trump’s authoritarian agenda; walked out of the confirmation hearing for judicial nominee Emil Bove; and recently railed against fellow Democrats for being ‘complicit’ in allowing Trump to enact his fascist policies without pushback. But if you dig just a little deeper, you come to realize that all of these performances were, apparently … just performances.

In the newest satirical video from Zeteo’s Frank Cappello, Booker’s fake political consultant explains how the AIPAC-backed senator’s virtue-signaling is actually the entire strategy. Because why actually challenge the status quo when… theatrical yelling will suffice?

