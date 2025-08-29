Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
32
75

Is Cory Booker For Real? We Asked His (Fake) Political Consultant

The Democratic senator has been criticized for grandstanding — maybe that’s the strategy? Watch this hilarious new parody video from Zeteo’s Frank Cappello.
Team Zeteo's avatar
Team Zeteo
Aug 29, 2025
32
75
Share
Transcript

If you’ve been following the exploits of Sen. Cory Booker during the second Donald Trump administration, you know that the high-profile Democrat is ready for a fight. Or at least he *says* that he’s ready for a fight.

Since January, the New Jersey senator has broken the Senate floor speech record after speaking for 25 hours straight; forcefully criticized Trump’s authoritarian agenda; walked out of the confirmation hearing for judicial nominee Emil Bove; and recently railed against fellow Democrats for being ‘complicit’ in allowing Trump to enact his fascist policies without pushback. But if you dig just a little deeper, you come to realize that all of these performances were, apparently … just performances.

In the newest satirical video from Zeteo’s Frank Cappello, Booker’s fake political consultant explains how the AIPAC-backed senator’s virtue-signaling is actually the entire strategy. Because why actually challenge the status quo when… theatrical yelling will suffice?

Check Out Zeteo’s Other Satirical Videos:

This (Fake) Senator Explains Why He Met with Netanyahu and Is Backed By AIPAC

This (Fake) Senator Explains Why He Met with Netanyahu and Is Backed By AIPAC

Team Zeteo
·
Jul 31
Read full story
Meet the New Centrist Democrat Copying Zohran Mamdani

Meet the New Centrist Democrat Copying Zohran Mamdani

Team Zeteo
·
Jul 23
Read full story

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture