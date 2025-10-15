Pete Hegseth speaks to senior military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico on Sept. 30, 2025, in Quantico, Virginia. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The Department of Defense is pressuring staff to watch or read Secretary Pete Hegseth’s Quantico military address – or else. In recent days, senior officials at Donald Trump’s Pentagon have actively monitored staffers, pressing them to confirm whether they had seen the speech Hegseth forced hundreds of top military officials to listen to last month, according to two Defense Department staffers and another person briefed on the matter.

In some cases, the sources say, the senior officials asked for proof that underlings had actually watched it, and made clear that there would be reprimands – if staff were caught lying or ridiculing the former Fox News host’s address.

“We have other things we need to work on,” one of the Defense Department staffers tells Zeteo. “When they told us we were required to watch the Hegseth speech, I did not realize they were going to throw this kind of manpower at enforcing the mandatory viewing of a Trump rally.”

The other Defense Department staffer detailed similar experiences in the past several days and described it as “being forced to watch that MAGA garbage.”

It should not, in fact, come as a surprise.