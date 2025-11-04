Right-wing Israelis demonstrate in July 2024 to oppose the detention of soldiers suspected of abusing a detainee. Photo by Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images.

According to Israel and its supporters, the scandal over a leaked video showing evidence of soldiers gang-raping an imprisoned Palestinian man is not the vile assault that took place – it’s that someone released the tape.

“This is perhaps the most severe public relations attack that the state of Israel has experienced since its establishment,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a wanted war criminal, said in a statement on Sunday.