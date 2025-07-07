‘Say You Are Hamas’ – Haunting Testimony From Inside Israeli Prison in Our New Film

“There have been several muscular documentaries about

the Palestinian territories this year…

But ‘Doctors Under Attack’ is by far the most unsparing…

This crucial film is the stuff of nightmares. But the world needs to see it.”



- The Guardian

Zeteo has released a harrowing new documentary originally commissioned by the BBC and meant to air in the UK this year. The British broadcaster repeatedly delayed airing the film and eventually claimed that releasing it would create “a perception of partiality.”

Zeteo takes the exact opposite view: to not release such an important and shocking film is what creates a “perception of partiality” – partiality towards Israel and its war crimes from one of the biggest mainstream media organizations in the world. We acquired the film because we are fed up of the pro-Israel bias that dominates the mainstream media on both sides of the Atlantic and we believe this film needs to be seen.

“Gaza: Doctors Under Attack,” made by Basement Films for the BBC, contains not only horrific and heartbreaking testimonies from Palestinian healthcare workers but also an exclusive interview with an Israeli doctor who, on condition of anonymity, details how the mistreatment of Palestinians was normalized at the notorious Sde Teiman prison.

“I remember at least one case where a very painful procedure was being done, and the patient got no consent,” the doctor explains. “Things were not explained to him in his language, so he didn't know what was going on. I saw that happening, and I saw him screaming. And I saw no one stopping it. I think that was retribution, like that was a way to inflict pain.”

When asked about whether Israeli doctors were given any guidelines for treating prisoners, the Israeli doctor said, “The only guidelines that we see is about keeping ourselves anonymous, just because they wouldn't want their names coming out … they might be liable potentially of war crimes.”

One Palestinian paramedic, Walid Khalili, says he was detained, interrogated, and tortured at Sde Teiman, “hung up” in diapers, his hands “bound all the time,” with his interrogators repeatedly telling him: “Say that you are Hamas.”

“Gaza: Doctors Under Attack” is a comprehensive investigation into Israel’s systematic targeting of Gaza’s healthcare system, including all 36 of its main hospitals, multiple times, and the killing of its doctors, nurses, and paramedics, in violation of international law. It is by no means an easy watch, but as the Guardian’s 5-star review of the film says…

“Forget what got it stopped at the BBC. It is here now and, regardless of how that happened, we owe it to the subjects to not look away.”

NOTE: Given this film depicts, in great detail, the genocide in Gaza, it contains scenes and descriptions of graphic violence.

