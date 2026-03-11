Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Skinner's avatar
Susan Skinner
1h

Thank you, Arundhati Roy for speaking truth to the unbridled, insane, chaotic power trips that have the consumed the planet.

Reply
Share
DSM's avatar
DSM
1h

Thank you for this! Even just reading and sharing it is therapeutic. Thank you.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture