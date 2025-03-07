ICYMI: ‘Trump Is Following the Nazi Blueprint’ - Jemele Hill and Mehdi on Free Speech, Sports, and Trump 2.0

If you didn’t get a chance to attend the live taping of ‘We’re Not Kidding’ from the recent ‘On Air Fest’ in Brooklyn — now is your chance to watch Mehdi’s powerful conversation with award-winning sports journalist and broadcaster Jemele Hill. Mehdi and Jemele bonded over their shared experiences of angering the Trump administration over Twitter: Jemele for calling Donald Trump a ‘white supremacist’, and Mehdi for calling out JD Vance’s hypocrisy on free speech.

“I never thought that what I said would have risen to the level that the White House would actually be asked about it.” Jemele says.

“I had a weird experience of that myself recently.” Mehdi says.

“I've heard about this — something with you and JD Vance. What was the word he called you?” Jemele asks.

“I’m a dummy.” Mehdi says.

Mehdi and Jemele discuss Trump and Elon Musk’s recent attacks on the press and the feigned outrage from mainstream media outlets. They also unpack the intersection of politics and sports, whether sports teams will capitulate to Trump during his second term (as opposed to his first), and whether the NFL is responsible for Trump running for president. “To be honest, I sort of blame the NFL because we have to deal with Trump in this capacity,” Jemele says.

Free subscribers get a 10-minute preview of the video above while Zeteo’s paid subscribers can watch it in full. As always, you can also listen wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also subscribe and listen to ‘We’re Not Kidding’ wherever you listen to podcasts:

Spotify

Apple Podcasts