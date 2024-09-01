Have You Watched Our New Documentary Yet?

Dear friends,

Happy Labor Day weekend!

Do you mind if I ask you a few questions?

Have you watched our new (and acclaimed) Zeteo documentary ‘Israel’s Reel Extremism’ yet?

If so, what did you think of it? Please do leave your thoughts and feedback in the comments below. I read them all and love hearing from you.

And if you haven’t seen it… well, what are you waiting for? The full 40-minute documentary is available above, for paid subscribers. (Free subscribers can watch the first ten minutes free.)

It’s been described as a “gut-punch of a film” (Lara Friedman, President of the Foundation for Middle East Peace) and an “extraordinary investigation” (Naomi Klein, award-winning author and activist), which examines extremism in post-October 7th Israel through the lens of the Israeli soldiers posting racist and shocking TikToks from inside of Gaza. It was rejected by cautious (cowardly?) mainstream networks in the US and the UK until we, Zeteo, decided to fund it.

We’re very proud of our first original documentary - and, of course, we couldn’t have produced it without the support of you, our paid subscribers.

If you are a free subscriber and would like to support future projects from Zeteo, and if you want to watch our extraordinary film in full, please do sign up as a paid subscriber.

Help us change the media industry by amplifying voices, perspectives, and stories that others continue to ignore – over the last nearly 11 months of this genocidal war, we’ve learned just how important that is.

Best,

Mehdi