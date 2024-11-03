Playback speed
Harris, Stein, or Trump? Mehdi Answers Your Questions on the Election, Gaza, and More

Zeteo subscribers asked our editor-in-chief all their questions about the candidates, the choice, and what’s at stake in this lively Town Hall.
Team Zeteo
Nov 03, 2024
Last week, paid subscribers to Zeteo got to join Mehdi in an exclusive Zoom Town Hall Q&A where they asked him dozens of questions about the US presidential election, what his views are (including clarifying a lot of online misconceptions!), and what he sees happening in the coming weeks.

People also asked about Zeteo’s election coverage and much more. Watch the full recording above and let us know what you thought!

If you're interested in being part of the next Town Hall Q&A TOMORROW (Monday) at 12pm ET (9am PT / 5pm GMT) with progressive Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, please register below. Rep. Jayapal is ready to answer all your questions, including on Kamala Harris and Gaza, and is eager for a robust conversation about the elections on Tuesday. 

Paid subscribers, please sign up via the link below. Space is limited, and entrance to this unique live conversation with the head of the House Progressive Caucus is first come, first served. 

If you're not yet a paid subscriber but would like to join, it's not too late.

