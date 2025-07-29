Who Says Israel Is Committing a Genocide in Gaza? Everyone on This List
After almost two years, more and more politicians, experts, and human rights groups are finally using the G-word to describe Israel's violence in Gaza, but the list is still relatively short.
Palestinians and a limited number of others had been warning of the high likelihood of Israel’s genocide of Palestine almost right away in October 2023 – and even before. That didn’t require unique prescience. It just required taking Israeli leaders at their own word, or simply listening to the Palestinian victims and journalists bearing the brunt of this genocidal violence.
Now, after 22 months of Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza that have killed tens of thousands (and horribly, likely far more), displaced the entire population (often more than once), and decimated homes, hospitals, schools, water systems, and other critical infrastructure, more are finally starting to come around to the horrible reality.
Here’s a list of the US politicians, nations, and organizations that have identified Israel’s genocide as a “genocide”:
US Politicians
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)
Nations
Human Rights Organizations
Physicians for Human Rights - Israel
Genocide Scholars and Experts
Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories
Omer Bartov, Israeli-American professor of Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Brown University
Amos Goldberg, Israeli professor in the Department of Jewish History and Contemporary Jewry at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a fellow of the Van Leer Jerusalem Institute
Raz Segal, Israeli historian and associate professor of Holocaust and Genocide Studies and endowed professor in the Study of Modern Genocide at Stockton University
Shmuel Lederman, professor specializing in political theory and genocide studies at the Open University of Israel
Martin Shaw, emeritus professor of International Relations and Politics at the University of Sussex, research professor at the Institut Barcelona d'Estudis Internacionals, and author of War and Genocide, What is Genocide, Genocide in International Relations
William Schabas, professor of international law at Middlesex University in the United Kingdom, professor of international human law and human rights at Leiden University in the Netherlands, and author of several books on international law, including Genocide in International Law: The Crimes of Crimes
Dirk Moses, international relations professor at the City College of New York and author of The Problems of Genocide
Daniel Blatman, Israeli historian specializing in the history of the Holocaust and head of the Institute for Contemporary Jewry at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
Lee Mordechai, Israeli historian and associate professor at Hebrew University
Melanie O'Brien, president of the International Association of Genocide Scholars
Uğur Ümit Üngör, professor of Genocide Studies at the NIOD Institute for War, Holocaust, and Genocide Studies and the University of Amsterdam
Editor’s note: This list is not necessarily exhaustive and will continue to be updated.
Other prominent names -
Norm Finklestein
Jeff Sachs
Chris Hedges
Avi Shlaim
Max Blumenthal
Ta-Nehisi Coates
Gideon Levi
John Mearsheimer
Yannis Ioannides
Elijah Kahlenberg
Archbishop Desmond Tutu
The Pope
Robert Fisk
Noam Chomsky
Gabor Mate
Haim Bresheeth
Dr. Mads Gilbert
Ilhan Pappe
Tanja Haj Hassan
Miko Peled
Itamar Mann
George Galloway
Ralph Wilde
Mehdi Hassan
Owen Jones
Seymour Hersh
Peter Beinart
Christopher Busby
Tom Potokar
Yiping Ge
Graeme Groom
Olivia Rose
Nick Maynard
As far as I can say medecins sans frontiers / ärzte ohne grenzen is also talking about the G-Word here
https://www.aerzte-ohne-grenzen.de/unsere-arbeit/einsatzlaender/palaestinensische-autonomiegebiete