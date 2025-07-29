A woman and a child run for cover as Israel strikes a school in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza on July 17, 2025. Photo by Moiz Salhi/Anadolu via Getty Images

Palestinians and a limited number of others had been warning of the high likelihood of Israel’s genocide of Palestine almost right away in October 2023 – and even before. That didn’t require unique prescience. It just required taking Israeli leaders at their own word, or simply listening to the Palestinian victims and journalists bearing the brunt of this genocidal violence.

Now, after 22 months of Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza that have killed tens of thousands (and horribly, likely far more), displaced the entire population (often more than once), and decimated homes, hospitals, schools, water systems, and other critical infrastructure, more are finally starting to come around to the horrible reality.

Here’s a list of the US politicians, nations, and organizations that have identified Israel’s genocide as a “genocide”:

US Politicians

Nations

Human Rights Organizations

Genocide Scholars and Experts

Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories

Omer Bartov, Israeli-American professor of Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Brown University

Amos Goldberg, Israeli professor in the Department of Jewish History and Contemporary Jewry at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a fellow of the Van Leer Jerusalem Institute

Raz Segal, Israeli historian and associate professor of Holocaust and Genocide Studies and endowed professor in the Study of Modern Genocide at Stockton University

Shmuel Lederman, professor specializing in political theory and genocide studies at the Open University of Israel Share

Martin Shaw, emeritus professor of International Relations and Politics at the University of Sussex, research professor at the Institut Barcelona d'Estudis Internacionals, and author of War and Genocide, What is Genocide, Genocide in International Relations

William Schabas, professor of international law at Middlesex University in the United Kingdom, professor of international human law and human rights at Leiden University in the Netherlands, and author of several books on international law, including Genocide in International Law: The Crimes of Crimes

Dirk Moses, international relations professor at the City College of New York and author of The Problems of Genocide

Daniel Blatman, Israeli historian specializing in the history of the Holocaust and head of the Institute for Contemporary Jewry at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Lee Mordechai, Israeli historian and associate professor at Hebrew University

Melanie O'Brien, president of the International Association of Genocide Scholars

Uğur Ümit Üngör, professor of Genocide Studies at the NIOD Institute for War, Holocaust, and Genocide Studies and the University of Amsterdam

Editor’s note: This list is not necessarily exhaustive and will continue to be updated.

