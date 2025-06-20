Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa's avatar
Lisa
5h

Thank you, so much, for your reporting, Prem.

You're such an asset.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ROSANNE SLOANE's avatar
ROSANNE SLOANE
3h

So in addition to the thousands of children who died day one without USAID, now we are luring starving Gaza citizens to their death with the promise of food, but instead guns.

Butter or Guns!!! How much more do people need to call this a genocide AND a very cruel and inhumane one. Why have you killed women and children? Old people, and why are you doing the worst thing any human can do? Hold out a hard to give food, but instead a bullet.

USA, or Israel? They both do this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture