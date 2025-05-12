Zeteo

Zeteo

EXCLUSIVE: The One and Only Ms. Rachel Opens Up to Mehdi on Her Advocacy for Gaza's Kids

The global YouTube star and educator says “silence wasn’t a choice” for her when it came to speaking out against the killing and maiming of Palestinian children.
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Mehdi Hasan
and
Team Zeteo
May 12, 2025
6
15
Whether or not you have toddlers, by now chances are you’ve heard of Ms. Rachel, the children’s educator who has taken the world by storm.

With more than 14 million subscribers on YouTube and billions of views worldwide, Rachel Accurso has become a superstar in children’s entertainment, teaching kids everything from how to sound out syllables to learning about their emotions.

Ms. Rachel, as she’s known, has not just garnered attention for her educational videos, she’s also become an outspoken advocate for children in conflicts worldwide. But it’s her advocacy for the children in Gaza in particular, who have been displaced, starved, injured, and killed in their thousands by Israel’s offensive, that has turned her into a target.

“It’s sad that people try to make it controversial when you speak out for children that are facing immeasurable suffering,” she says in this exclusive and wide-ranging sit-down interview with Zeteo. “I think it should be controversial to not say anything.”

She tells Mehdi that after hearing first-hand accounts from Gaza and seeing videos online that “silence wasn’t a choice for me.”

She continues, “As a teacher, you care about all kids. And I think with so many years of teaching, you just see them all as so similar. They all love to laugh, and they love to learn, and they love to play, and they deserve to play.”

Paid subscribers can watch the full interview above to hear this heartfelt conversation with some tearful and powerful moments, including how Ms. Rachel connected with the mother of Hind Rajab, the five-year-old girl killed by the Israeli military, and what keeps her going despite the recent barrage of bad-faith attacks on her online.

Free subscribers can watch a 10-minute preview only. Consider becoming a paid subscriber today to watch the full interview.

