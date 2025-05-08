Zeteo

Brian Tanguay
21m

This reminded me of the journalist I.F. Stone who observed that "all governments lie." When it comes to complicity with Israel's colonial project, the US is almost incapable of speaking the truth. Biden and Blinken lied every day for months, providing cover for Netanyahu. The American government simply will not see Palestinians as people deserving of life. Total moral failure.

