Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
4
24

EXCLUSIVE: Mehdi Sits Down With Bangladeshi Leader Muhammad Yunus to Talk Revolution, Elections, and Human Rights

The Nobel Peace Laureate accuses India of spreading ‘fake news’ about anti-Hindu violence.
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Mehdi Hasan
and
Team Zeteo
Sep 29, 2025
∙ Paid
4
24
Share

On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Mehdi sits down with Bangladesh’s interim leader, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning economist Muhammad Yunus, a year after student protesters in his country ousted the repressive former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

“I was surprised,” Yunus says about his people’s decision to name him interim leader, which he reluctantly accepted. “If you have sacrificed so much, I will change my mind,” he recalls telling the impassioned protestors at the time.

But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing since then. Robbery cases in the country have reached their highest point in six years, and dozens of police officers have been killed in the wake of Hasina’s departure, while others have completely abandoned their posts.

In November, around 30,000 Hindus in Bangladesh gathered to protest Yunus’s interim government, with Donald Trump even weighing in to call Bangladesh’s treatment of Hindus “barbaric”.

“One of the specialties of India right now is fake news,” the Nobel laureate tells Zeteo, before declaiming, “There’s no anti-Hindu violence.”

Mehdi presses Yunus on a number of topics in this wide-ranging interview with Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser. Why do new elections have to wait until February of next year? What is Yunus’s plan for the 1.3 million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar currently residing in Bangladesh? And how can he justify effectively banning an entire political party, Hasina’s Awami League?

Donate

Paid subscribers can watch the full interview above, which also includes a discussion of Trump’s tariffs on Bangladesh. Free subscribers can watch a five-minute preview. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to Zeteo and never hitting another paywall again.

In case you missed them, here are some of our latest stories:

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Defends Imprisonment of Imran Khan, ‘Flirtatious’ Relations with US, China’s Treatment of Uyghurs, and More

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Defends Imprisonment of Imran Khan, ‘Flirtatious’ Relations with US, China’s Treatment of Uyghurs, and More

Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
·
Sep 26
Read full story
EXCLUSIVE: Zohran Mamdani Talks to Mehdi About Death Threats, Trump, Netanyahu, Cuomo, and More

EXCLUSIVE: Zohran Mamdani Talks to Mehdi About Death Threats, Trump, Netanyahu, Cuomo, and More

Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
·
Sep 25
Read full story
Most Moral Army? Even Israeli Military Officers Disavow the Country’s Unofficial Motto

Most Moral Army? Even Israeli Military Officers Disavow the Country’s Unofficial Motto

Dion Nissenbaum
·
Sep 26
Read full story

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture