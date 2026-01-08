‘Disband ICE’: Democratic Congressman Reacts to Murder in Minneapolis

After an ICE agent shot and killed a woman in her car in Minneapolis on Wednesday, a Democratic congressman is calling for the agency to be disbanded.

In a wide-ranging interview, Rep. Joaquin Castro calls ICE a “rogue organization” that “should not have responsibility for immigration enforcement when this chapter is done.”

Castro also talks to Mehdi about Trump’s illegal attack on Venezuela and the kidnapping of the country’s president and first lady, and shares what he learned from a congressional briefing about the invasion.

“As far as I can tell, there is no real plan of action by this administration for what happens next,” Castro says, adding that what he heard in the briefing “sounded like they rattled it off from ChatGPT.” He also warns that the oil revenue the administration plans to extract from Venezuela could “end up in a slush fund for Donald Trump.”

Paid subscribers can watch the full conversation above to hear Castro discuss the Trump administration’s threats to acquire Greenland, if he believes Democratic lawmakers should launch impeachment proceedings against Trump, and the White House’s efforts to rewrite history on the fifth anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

