Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amine's avatar
Amine
40m

Check this https://www.breakingthesilence.org.il/ a lot of israeli soliders have told the truth before Oct. 7th. Anyway, thank you vm for your article. Keep up the good work

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chuck Smith's avatar
Chuck Smith
36m

Genocide is indefensible. The army committing genocide is not moral.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture