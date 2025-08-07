Awdah Hathaleen. Photo by Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images

Make it Make Sense, Part 1:

June 12, 2025

Hi Diana

I wanted to make sure that you know about the entry denial & detention of Eid Hathaleen and Awdah Hathaleen from Umm al Khair, a village in Masafer Yatta. They arrived yesterday via Doha, both with valid visas. They were coming for a speaking tour in four US locations, starting with churches & synagogues in the Bay Area. This is a quickly moving situation. The expectation is that they'll be put on a plane out of the US by noon today.

June 18, 2025

Hi Diana

I wanted to let you know that as of today, Eid & Awdah Hathaleen are both back in Umm al Khair, their village in Masafer Yatta....just in time for the renewed/accelerated threat of more active ethnic cleansing in Firing Zone 918.

July 28, 2025

In case you haven’t heard, our comrade from Masafer Yatta, Awdah Hathaleen, has been murdered by a settler this afternoon.

Make it Make Sense, Part 2:

Those messages were sent by two friends. Moments after receiving the last one reporting Awdah’s murder, I saw a video circulating online of Yinon Levi waving around, and then wildly firing his gun. That’s when witnesses say Awdah was killed.