Settler Walks Free, As Israel Holds Body of Murdered Palestinian Hostage
Settlers are an intrinsic part of the Israeli state and the violence they perpetuate, such as the recent killing of Awdah Hathaleen, has been a key feature of Israel's occupation since 1967.
Make it Make Sense, Part 1:
June 12, 2025
Hi Diana
I wanted to make sure that you know about the entry denial & detention of Eid Hathaleen and Awdah Hathaleen from Umm al Khair, a village in Masafer Yatta. They arrived yesterday via Doha, both with valid visas. They were coming for a speaking tour in four US locations, starting with churches & synagogues in the Bay Area. This is a quickly moving situation. The expectation is that they'll be put on a plane out of the US by noon today.
June 18, 2025
Hi Diana
I wanted to let you know that as of today, Eid & Awdah Hathaleen are both back in Umm al Khair, their village in Masafer Yatta....just in time for the renewed/accelerated threat of more active ethnic cleansing in Firing Zone 918.
July 28, 2025
In case you haven’t heard, our comrade from Masafer Yatta, Awdah Hathaleen, has been murdered by a settler this afternoon.
Make it Make Sense, Part 2:
Those messages were sent by two friends. Moments after receiving the last one reporting Awdah’s murder, I saw a video circulating online of Yinon Levi waving around, and then wildly firing his gun. That’s when witnesses say Awdah was killed.