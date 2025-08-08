Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gabriel Sekaly's avatar
Gabriel Sekaly
2h

A big FU to Tim Kaine and the other racists Dems. Zionism is a political ideology that views themselves as superior to everyone else. See the language calling Palestinians “animals” and worse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Jerand David's avatar
Jerand David
1h

So easy to dunk on the Palestinian American denouncing a clear and obvious genocide than denouncing Netanyahu, his right wing extremist evil regime and the IDF for committing such genocide.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture