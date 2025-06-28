Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debra Warner's avatar
Debra Warner
2h

Glad you are able to air this video. It is important the world sees the inhumanity of the Netanyahu government.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Musabbir Khan's avatar
Musabbir Khan
2h

Masha Allah !!! Can’t wait to watch it finally.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture