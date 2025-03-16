I Am a Jewish Student at Columbia. Mahmoud Khalil Is One of the Most Upstanding People I Have Ever Met
We cannot allow fascists to use the pretext of Jewish safety to attack our communities.
As a Jewish student at Columbia University, I was disgusted by the White House’s cynical, smirking claim that it is acting in the interests of Jewish safety in detaining my Palestinian comrade, Mahmoud Khalil, last weekend. To announce Mahmoud’s abduction, the White House pushed social media posts reading “SHALOM, MAHMOUD.” The Christian fascists are gleefully, wickedly invoking the Hebrew goodbye as they terrorize us.
Mahmoud is one of the most upstanding people I have ever met. Alongside other Jewish student activists, I only ever felt Mahmoud’s respect, solidarity, and strength. As Mahmoud told CNN last spring, “I believe that the liberation of the Palestinian people and the Jewish people are intertwined and go hand-by-hand, and you cannot achieve one without the other.” Anyone who has met Mahmoud knows that the White House’s smear campaign is just a shallow pretext to unleash state violence against student activists and further divide already traumatized communities.