Share post
18

Breaking News Town Hall: Biden Quits, What's Next?

Mehdi and a panel of experts debate whether Kamala Harris can beat Trump and if she'll shift on Gaza, and answer a host of audience questions.
Team Zeteo
and
Mehdi Hasan
Jul 22, 2024
∙ Paid
18
On a historic day for the United States, Zeteo set up an expert panel to discuss President Biden stepping down, his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, and all that can happen between now and November.

The panel also took a wide range of questions from paid subscribers on why Biden announced this on Sunday, whether Harris has the right experience to win the race, if she has a better record on Gaza than Biden, whether the vice president is really a progressive, a moderate or a centrist, and much more.

Joining Mehdi were Joan Walsh: national affairs correspondent for The Nation who spent several months following Kamala Harris for The Nation’s big profile: ‘Is Kamala the One?’; Nina Turner: former Ohio state senator and Bernie Sanders National Co-Chair 2020; and Waleed Shahid: political strategist who helped launch the 2024 Vote Uncommitted campaign in Michigan and a former adviser to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

