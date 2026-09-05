Palestinians mourn Taim Hamdan, a 3-year-old Palestinian boy killed in an Israeli airstrike this week. Photo by Abdalhkem Abu Riash/Anadolu via Getty Images

As with most weeks, this week in Palestine was so horrific that it was difficult to choose what to include in Zeteo’s weekly round-up of stories out of Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Israeli strikes and gunfire continued to escalate across Gaza, killing multiple Palestinians, including children. As we reported earlier this week, an Israeli raid in Gaza City forced a kindergarten to frantically evacuate hundreds of 4- and 5-year-olds.

Ethnic cleansing was also a theme this week, with Israel’s defense minister reportedly saying the only “real solution” for Gaza was clearing it of Palestinians, and a UN report raising concerns about the forced displacement of entire refugee camps in the occupied West Bank.

Meanwhile, Israeli settlers continued their rampages across the West Bank, including severely beating an elderly woman.

Here’s more on many of those stories and others from another troubling and deadly week in Palestine: