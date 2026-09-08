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Cassandra's avatar
Cassandra
5h

I was a young mother of 2 black boys on 9/11. I was getting ready for work when the news hit the airwaves. I remember the utter shock and disbelief. I remember the grotesque hope that it was some horrible, horrible accident followed by the dawning horror that it was something else entirely when the second plane hit. So much has changed in America, the world and our individual lives since then. On a small scale, I realized later that our family travel would never be the same. In the weeks before 9/11 my husband and I traveled across country, visiting family with an infant, a toddler, 2 car seats, a double stroller, a pop up play pen, diaper bags and suitcases - multiple states, multiple airports. All of which (minus the suitcases) we miraculously took right up to each and every airline gate, with little fanfare, as we crisscrossed the country. I can’t imagine doing that now! On a larger scale, I can’t help but wonder how different things would have gone with a President Gore in the WH. Maybe 9/11 would never had happened at all with a more competent person at the helm. The installment of the compromised SCOTUS preferred candidate, aided by the young lawyer John Roberts, was also horrific. How convenient to strategically stop the Florida vote count just when Bush was ahead, in order to hand deliver him the presidency. The full and final count (much later) revealed that Gore actually won Florida. And Bush gift wrapping the Chief SCOTUS job for Roberts, years later, was quite the thank you prize. It makes me sad and mad - the greed, corruption and power lust that has no problem with trampling over the will of the people on a regular basis. Then and now. And now that my 2 sweet boys are now black men living in this fake democracy that is hell bent to exalt white supremacy, no matter the damage, cost or ill/logic, I’m also fearful of what the future holds. But still we fight. But still we rise. We must.

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Gad's avatar
Gad
6h

I was a Muslim female Ph.D. student at a prominent Canadian university. I was walking in the hallway when I reached an area with a TV. I watched in horror with one thing repeating in my mind, "let it not to be a Muslim". I knew what kind of hard times it will be for a Muslim if the attackers are Muslims.

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