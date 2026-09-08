Firefighters look through debris from the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Photo by Peter Turnley/Getty Images

Friday marks 25 years since September 11, 2001.

Twenty-five years. Hard to believe.

For my generation, 9/11 was our “Where were you when JFK was assassinated?” moment. Almost everyone who lived through that day remembers where they were, who they were with, and how they first heard that something unimaginable was happening in New York.

I was in London, a young Muslim researcher at a British television company, sitting on the ninth floor of a skyscraper. I’d started the job only days earlier.

It was early afternoon for us when the images came on the TV. My new colleagues and I had just returned to our desks from lunch.

And… wait… hold on… a plane had flown into the World Trade Center? We all stared at the screen, stunned and confused, trying to work out what the hell was happening. Was it a freak accident? Or an… attack?

I vividly remember this random guy walking past our desks, looking up at the TV on the wall, and saying: “What have the Palestinians done now?”

Think about that.

We didn’t know what had happened. We didn’t know who was responsible. But already: Arabs. Muslims. Them.

I’ve never forgotten it. In retrospect, it was a grim little preview of the next 25 years.

Then the second plane hit.

And everything changed.

Including, oddly enough, my own life and career.

I was the only Muslim employee in the office that day. Suddenly, all of the journalists and editors on my floor were asking me about Osama bin Laden. Al-Qaeda. Terrorism. The Middle East. Islam.

I was 22 years old. A year out of university! How on earth was I supposed to have all the answers?

But that became my new reality.

The months that followed were a blur of booking guests, panels, interviews: on 9/11, bin Laden, the Taliban, Afghanistan, Iraq, the so-called “War on Terror.” One crisis after another.

Sometimes I wonder: What would I be doing today if those planes had never hit those buildings?

It’s a weird, uncomfortable, and yes, I freely admit, navel-gazing question. But I genuinely don’t know.

9/11 was a tragedy of almost incomparable proportions for the 3,000 innocent people who were killed that day and, of course, for the hundreds of thousands of innocent people killed in the subsequent decades.

For me, I can say this: it changed my career. It changed my politics. It changed my life as a Muslim.

And it changed all of our lives in ways we are still living with: Afghanistan and Iraq; Guantanamo and torture; surveillance and Islamophobia; foreign wars, repressive laws, and far-right political movements taking office across the West.

But before all of that came the day itself. The shock. The horror. The nearly 3,000 lives taken. And those images that none of us who watched them will ever forget.

So, a quarter of a century later, I want to hear from you.

Where were you on 9/11?

Where were you when you first heard? How old were you? What do you remember most vividly? What did you think and feel in those first few hours?

And here’s the question I’m especially interested in:

Did September 11 change the course of your life, too?

If you’re a paid subscriber, please do share your story in the comments below. I’ll be reading them. Plus, keep an eye on your inbox for our special week of coverage of the 9/11 attacks and the subsequent “War on Terror.”

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